Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $928.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

