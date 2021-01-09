Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.