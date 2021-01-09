Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.15

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.15 and traded as high as $31.44. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 29,113 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

