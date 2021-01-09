Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 6.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.71. 808,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 764,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

