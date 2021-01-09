Aeron Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,338.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $101,200.74 and $85,338.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

