AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 30,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

