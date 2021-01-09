Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.10 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

