ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Shares Up 1%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.64 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 2,248,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,256,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Peter Francis acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

