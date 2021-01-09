Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $92.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

