Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $265.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.