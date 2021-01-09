Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading 9% Higher

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price traded up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.61. 249,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 161,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Several analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.
About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
