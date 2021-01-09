Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading 9% Higher

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price traded up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.61. 249,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 161,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.