Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,386. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

