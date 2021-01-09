Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

ACCD stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

