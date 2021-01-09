Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells $1,253,800.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $115.79 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $136.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.