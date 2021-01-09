Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $826.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $833.03 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $780.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 522,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $53.52.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.