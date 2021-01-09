Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Trading Up 1.8%

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). Approximately 116,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 108,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.39. The company has a market cap of £160.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L)’s payout ratio is presently -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

