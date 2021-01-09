Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,356.65

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,356.65 and traded as high as $1,464.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,464.00, with a volume of 222,818 shares traded.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Get Abcam plc (ABC.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,444.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,357.27.

In other Abcam plc (ABC.L) news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total value of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Abcam plc (ABC.L) Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.