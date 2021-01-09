AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.