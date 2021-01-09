AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.