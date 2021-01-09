A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum Sells 20,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $140,653.61.

AMRK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.