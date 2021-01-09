A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.91

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $463.91 and traded as high as $520.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 89,938 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.35 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

