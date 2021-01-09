$866.25 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce sales of $866.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.90 million and the lowest is $849.60 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $828.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,985 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,763. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

