$736.26 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce $736.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $738.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,798. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

