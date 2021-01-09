$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $595.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.92 million and the highest is $609.76 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. 2,504,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.