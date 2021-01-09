$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $595.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.92 million and the highest is $609.76 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. 2,504,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

