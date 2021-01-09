$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to post $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.42 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $64.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $236.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $238.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.74 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $105,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 170.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.84. 257,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

