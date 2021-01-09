$53.75 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $53.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.45 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $226.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $239.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.51 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 411,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,350. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

