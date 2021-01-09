$516.64 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $516.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $500.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 194.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. 225,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

