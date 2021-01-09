$51.72 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.34 million to $210.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

