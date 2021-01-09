$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $19.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $32.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 55,656,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,032,965. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.82.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

