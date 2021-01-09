360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut 360 DigiTech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

