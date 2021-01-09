$329.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $329.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.59 million and the highest is $344.80 million. Cubic reported sales of $328.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

NYSE CUB traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. 118,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

