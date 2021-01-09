$32.49 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $117.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.01 million, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $86.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

