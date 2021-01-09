$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,390. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

