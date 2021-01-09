$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $138.66. 6,412,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,949. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.