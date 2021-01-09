$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $138.66. 6,412,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,949. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.