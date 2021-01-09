$266.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $266.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.90 million and the lowest is $256.30 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. 123,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,644. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

