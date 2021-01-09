$263.86 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post sales of $263.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $280.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $609,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,813. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

