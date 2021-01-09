2,290 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

WFC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

