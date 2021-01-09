$21.24 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $21.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.01 million and the lowest is $8.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $3.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

XNCR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

