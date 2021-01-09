1World Price Tops $0.0886 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $2.18 million and $7,065.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

1World Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

