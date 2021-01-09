1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.93.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,591 shares of company stock worth $23,407,738 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

