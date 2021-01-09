1inch (1INCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $81.20 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $90.55 million and $81.20 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104543 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00586329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00217959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050120 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

