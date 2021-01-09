$19.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $19.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.49 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $74.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $77.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.65 billion to $80.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,420. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

