$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.41 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gaia by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 41,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 0.79.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.