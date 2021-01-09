15,005 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $220.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

