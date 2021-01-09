$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $12.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

