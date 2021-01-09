1,158 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $147.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

