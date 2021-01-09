$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,152. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $109.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

