$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,779,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,150. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

