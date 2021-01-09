$0.99 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CSX also posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,086. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

