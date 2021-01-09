$0.73 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 54,736,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,441,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

