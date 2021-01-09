$0.52 EPS Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of STM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,924. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

